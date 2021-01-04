CIT Again Junks Chinese Solar Panel Duties Over Freight Data

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reevaluate its use of Maersk shipping data to calculate anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panel exports, calling the department's reasoning "unsupported." Judge Claire R. Kelly's partial remand marked the second time she has told Commerce to check its work on the fourth administrative review of anti-dumping duties on solar cells from China in a consolidated challenge led by Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. On Monday, she accepted the department's grudging compliance with her May order to include its countervailing duty margin in calculating Changzhou Trina's...

