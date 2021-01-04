LA Blasts Pot Cos.' 'Whack-A-Mole' Social Equity Litigation

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- The city of Los Angeles has told a federal judge that a trio of would-be cannabis companies challenging the municipality's social equity policy should not be allowed to keep churning out new arguments on why the rules purportedly violate the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause. In a brief filed on Dec. 29, the city accused the companies of setting off "an endless game of whack-a-mole," by introducing new legal theories regarding the supposedly prejudicial nature of L.A.'s equity rules that were not in their original complaint. The city told the court that the companies originally argued that Los Angeles laws made...

