Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Blasts Pot Cos.' 'Whack-A-Mole' Social Equity Litigation

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- The city of Los Angeles has told a federal judge that a trio of would-be cannabis companies challenging the municipality's social equity policy should not be allowed to keep churning out new arguments on why the rules purportedly violate the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause.

In a brief filed on Dec. 29, the city accused the companies of setting off "an endless game of whack-a-mole," by introducing new legal theories regarding the supposedly prejudicial nature of L.A.'s equity rules that were not in their original complaint.

The city told the court that the companies originally argued that Los Angeles laws made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!