Connecticut Firm Starwood Energy Hires New Deputy GC

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Greenwich, Connecticut-based energy infrastructure investment firm Starwood Energy Group Global LLC said Monday that it hired energy producer Atlantic Power Corp.'s former top lawyer to serve as its deputy general counsel. Jeffrey Levy, who has more than 20 years of experience working as corporate counsel for energy companies, joined Starwood Energy at the beginning of the year as deputy general counsel and managing director. He was general counsel at Atlantic Power. Starwood Energy CEO Himanshu Saxena said in a statement Monday that he was pleased with the addition of Levy. "Mr. Levy's extensive background and expertise in representing high-growth energy infrastructure...

