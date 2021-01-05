Judge Won't Turn Blind Eye To Vision Center FCA Claim

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to let an optometry practice and its subsidiary vision center duck whistleblower claims Monday, forcing the businesses' owner to face accusations that he fraudulently billed medical insurance providers for services that hadn't been performed by his physicians. According to an order filed in Pennsylvania federal court, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert found that Pennsylvania Vision Center and its parent company Barco Optical Inc. couldn't prove that the False Claims Act Suit is void because the relator, former patient Alisha Alejandro, had failed to bring an FCA claim against them in a personal suit she'd previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS