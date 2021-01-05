Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Turn Blind Eye To Vision Center FCA Claim

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to let an optometry practice and its subsidiary vision center duck whistleblower claims Monday, forcing the businesses' owner to face accusations that he fraudulently billed medical insurance providers for services that hadn't been performed by his physicians.

According to an order filed in Pennsylvania federal court, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert found that Pennsylvania Vision Center and its parent company Barco Optical Inc. couldn't prove that the False Claims Act Suit is void because the relator, former patient Alisha Alejandro, had failed to bring an FCA claim against them in a personal suit she'd previously...

