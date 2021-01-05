Barefoot Winery Can't Stomp Out Irrigator's IP Claims

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The California winery behind the Barefoot Wine brand can't stick a cork in patent infringement claims lodged by an irrigation consultant, a federal judge has ruled. In a ruling filed Monday, Eastern District of California Judge Dale Drozd rejected E. & J. Gallo Winery's argument that two patents covering a method of automated irrigation technology were too abstract and uninventive under the ineligibility standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The patents are owned by the St. Helena, California-based Vineyard Investigations, which sued Gallo in 2019. "The court finds defendant's argument unpersuasive because it is based on an oversimplification...

