Father's NJ Virtual Court Hearing Interrupted By Baby's Birth

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man had to cut out early of his virtual drug court hearing just before Christmas for an unusual circumstance, and the reason behind his decision left an impact on the judge. Desmond Causey-Jones had to leave his New Jersey drug court hearing early a week before Christmas because his daughter was being born. (Credit: Desmond Causey-Jones) Desmond Causey-Jones, who is on probation for heroin-related offenses and attends virtual court sessions every two weeks, interrupted New Jersey Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman 10 minutes into the session. "I apologize for interrupting, but our daughter's coming out," Causey-Jones told...

