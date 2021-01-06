Troutman Pepper Nabs Ex-US Atty For White Collar Practice

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. "Charlie" Peeler — who previously worked for King & Spalding LLP and co-founded Flynn Peeler & Phillips LLC — has returned to private practice by joining Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP's white collar and government investigations practice in Atlanta, the firm announced Wednesday. Peeler joined the firm as a partner Monday, according to the firm's spokesperson. In his three years as U.S. attorney, Peeler prosecuted more criminal defendants than at any other time for the Middle District of Georgia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Peeler told Law360 on...

