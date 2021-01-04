US Atty In Georgia Resigns Citing 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin "BJay" Pak, who previously worked at Ballard Spahr LLP and Alston & Bird LLP, resigned Monday, citing "unforeseen circumstances," according to Talking Points Memo. An official release from the U.S. Department of Justice does not include an explanation of Pak's resignation, which is effective immediately. Neither Pak nor the DOJ responded to requests for comment. President Donald Trump made headlines Sunday after an audio recording was made public in which he asked Georgia's secretary of state to "find" 11,780 votes in favor of his reelection. In the recording, Trump mentions...

