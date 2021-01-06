Mayer Brown Picks Up EY Energy Tax Atty As Partner

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has added a partner from EY to its Houston office to help lead its global tax and energy practice. Greg Matlock brings extensive experience advising clients on tax strategy related to investments and transactions throughout the energy sector, Mayer Brown said in a media statement Monday. He formerly served as EY's Americas energy and resources tax leader, the firm said. Matlock's practice focuses on U.S. federal income tax planning and structuring for transactions involving partnerships and corporations. He has particular experience advising clients on energy-related investments, including oil and gas, mining and metals, and renewable energy. Matlock also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS