Reed Smith Brings On State Tax Partner In Austin

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP has brought on a Martens Todd & Leonard partner, with experience in advising clients on Texas tax matters, to join the firm's state tax group in Austin. Danielle Ahlrich has joined Reed Smith as partner after representing taxpayers challenging assessments and seeking refunds of overpaid taxes before the Texas Office of Administrative Hearings, in state district courts, and on appeal, the firm said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm a collaborator — I like to collaborate with both clients and colleagues," Ahlrich told Law360, adding that Reed Smith has an abundance of resources available to help her provide her...

