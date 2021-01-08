7th Circ. Privacy Ruling Could Expand Article III Standing

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit's recent decision in Fox v. Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC[1] answers the question it left unaddressed in Bryant v. Compass:[2] whether an alleged failure to comply with a retention schedule for biometric data, as required by Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act, suffices to plead an injury in fact for purposes of Article III. By answering that question in the affirmative, Fox furthers the trend of bolstering federal court standing in Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, cases — and, in so doing, making it easier for defendants to remove such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS