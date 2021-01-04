US Atty In Los Angeles To Step Down This Week

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney Nicola T. Hanna said Monday that he will leave his "unbelievably fulfilling" post as chief federal prosecutor in Los Angeles at the end of the week after serving in the role for three years. Hanna will step down from his position in the Central District of California — home to 20 million people — on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice said. During his tenure, Hanna has led 280 assistant U.S. attorneys in the largest DOJ office outside of the District of Columbia while overseeing a wide variety of criminal prosecutions and civil litigation. "There is so much to love...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS