Campbell Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo PTAB Soup Rack Finding

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Campbell Soup Co. is urging the Federal Circuit to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding part of an Illinois company's patent for a soup can dispenser rack, saying the board interpreted a limitation in a key claim too narrowly. In an opening brief filed Monday, Campbell said the PTAB adopted an "erroneous" claim construction in Illinois-based Gamon Plus Inc.'s display rack patent. The board in July found that a claim limitation for the horizontal distance between the stop structures in a dispenser rack should be measured from the rear of the lower structure to the front of the...

