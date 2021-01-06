How Dems Could Alter SEC's Enforcement Approach

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- As we look ahead to the Biden administration, securities practitioners and market participants are contemplating what changes are in store for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement program. While that question will be more easily answered upon the selection of a new SEC chair and a new director of the Division of Enforcement, some predictions can be made. Comparison of the enforcement program under Chairman Jay Clayton to that under Chair Mary Jo White suggests that change is unlikely to be seismic or immediate. But some differences in emphasis and approach can be expected from a commission with a Democratic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS