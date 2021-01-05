Biomet Strikes Back Against $3.5M Hip Implant Verdict

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Biomet Inc. has asked an Iowa federal court to reject a hip implant patient's request for post-trial modification to a $3.55 million award, saying the whole verdict is unjustified. Following a November verdict on claims that patient Lori Nicholson's Biomet M2a Magnum metal hip shed microscopic particles into her bloodstream, the device maker asked a judge Monday to reject her late-December request to modify the judgment. Nicholson wants to add interest and to allocate a chunk of the punitive damages to her under Iowa's punitive damages law, which says punitives for conduct "not directed specifically at plaintiff" may go into the...

