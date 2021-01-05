P&G Must Face ERISA Suit Over Expat's Pension Cuts

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A suit brought against Procter & Gamble by a retiree who said his pension was unlawfully slashed after he moved to the U.S. won't be tossed by an Ohio federal judge, who said a U.S. Supreme Court decision supported keeping the case alive. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black on Monday denied the consumer products giant's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from James Crabbe, who moved from the U.K. While P&G argued that it abided by the terms of its pension plan, Judge Black said that the company's failure to tell Crabbe about changes to the plan...

