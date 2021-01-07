HFW Nabs Clyde & Co. Legal Director As Partner In Dubai

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- HFW is expanding its presence in the Middle East and its global litigation practice with the hiring of a former Clyde & Co. legal director, who has worked in the United Arab Emirates for nearly a decade, as a dispute resolution partner in its Dubai office. Nick Braganza rose to legal director at Clyde & Co. after serving for more than six years as a senior associate in its dispute resolution group. He has a litigation history with the Dubai International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market and the country's onshore courts. "HFW is well known as a leading global disputes firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS