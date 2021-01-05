Paul Weiss Assists As Oak Hill Nabs $3.8B For PE Fund

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Oak Hill Capital, counseled by Paul Weiss, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up its fifth flagship private equity fund after raising $3.8 billion from limited partners and plans to target investments in middle market companies based in North America. The fund, called Oak Hill Capital Partners V, was oversubscribed and surpassed its original fundraising goal of $3 billion — representing the largest pool of capital raised by the firm since its inception 35 years ago, according to a statement. The new fund will follow in the footsteps of previous Oak Hill funds by focusing on control-oriented private equity investments in...

