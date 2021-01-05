Biden Senate Docs Stay Out Of Conservative Groups' Reach

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's senatorial records will remain temporarily under wraps at the University of Delaware after a state judge Monday upheld the state attorney general's finding that the university library could bar access to the not-yet-processed records despite a conservative legal group's demand under the state Freedom of Information Act. The conservative legal group, Judicial Watch, and a conservative news group, the Daily Caller News Foundation, had asked Delaware Superior Court Judge Mary M. Johnston to overturn the state attorney general's finding that the University of Delaware had met its burden to justify denial of access to The Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,...

