Dickinson Wright Adds Litigator To Fort Lauderdale Post

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:41 PM EST) -- Detroit-based law firm Dickinson Wright PLLC on Tuesday added a new litigator to its growing Fort Lauderdale outpost, bolstering its business and commercial law capabilities to the start the new year. Christopher Cathey moves over from Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP in Cincinnati, where he worked as a partner since July 2015. He's practiced in and out of the courtroom for over 20 years prior to joining Dickinson Wright. "I'm thrilled to join Dickinson Wright's Fort Lauderdale office and the firm's nationally recognized litigation practice," Cathey told Law360. As a litigator, Cathey focuses on business and commercial law, including financial...

