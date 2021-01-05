Dentons Snags Barnes & Thornburg Energy Attorney

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- Dentons has brought onboard a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP attorney as partner who will work out of Indianapolis and Washington, D.C., bringing experience on energy industry transactions and telecommunications matters. Douglas W. Everette started in his new position Monday. His experience includes working on transactional and regulatory aspects of energy deals at the state and federal level, including matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, while also helping telecommunications clients navigate deals and regulatory matters. At Dentons, Everette said he can keep his rate structure aligned with the needs of local clients while taking advantage of the national platform offered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS