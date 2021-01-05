Ex-Twitter Deputy General Counsel Joins O'Melveny

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Tuesday that Tod Cohen, the former deputy general counsel and vice president of Twitter, will join the firm as a partner. O'Melveny said Cohen, who previously served in senior in-house legal positions at eBay Inc. and ticket broker StubHub Inc., will help clients manage data privacy, payments, and antitrust and competition law, among other areas. Cohen joined Twitter in 2019 to oversee its teams focused on litigation, regulation, employment, law enforcement and safety. O'Melveny chair Bradley Butwin said in a statement that Cohen brings enormous experience guiding some of the largest technology companies on some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS