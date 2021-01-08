Expect New SEC Leadership To Require More ESG Reporting

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Public companies should expect more environmental, social and governance-related disclosure requirements, focusing initially on climate risk.[1] An element of President-elect Joe Biden's platform has been "[r]equiring public companies to disclose climate risks and the greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and supply chains."[2] More recently, Biden has made clear that climate risks will be a financial regulatory priority when introducing his key economic and financial advisers.[3] Janet Yellen, his pick for secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, promised to advance "investments that will create jobs and address the tremendous challenge of climate change." While a new U.S. Securities and...

