Adelson's Vegas Paper Hits Rival With Antitrust Counterclaims

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal and its billionaire owner, Sheldon Adelson, have pushed back against a rival newspaper's claims that they are trying to run it out of business, telling a Nevada federal court that the Las Vegas Sun is the one hurting competition for daily papers in Clark County. Adelson and the Review-Journal filed an answer and counterclaims on Monday in the suit being brought by the Sun, arguing that the Sun's owner, Brian Greenspun, really just wants to be bought out of a joint operating agreement between the papers rather than see it terminated. "LV Sun's antitrust lawsuit is a...

