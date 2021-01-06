1st Circ. May Uphold NLRB's Ruling On Fired Hospital Worker

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel seemed likely Wednesday to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a hospital violated federal labor law by firing a worker who criticized the facility in a local newspaper, with one judge doubting the hospital's argument the worker wasn't representing her co-workers. At oral arguments in the NLRB's effort to enforce its ruling from March against Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, hospital attorney Joshua Randlett told the panel there is no evidence that fired activities coordinator Karen-Jo Young was representing the views of her co-workers in a letter to the editor she penned that raised concerns about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS