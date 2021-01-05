King & Spalding Elects Chairman To A 6th Term

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP elected firm chairman Robert Hays to his sixth term effective at the start of the new year, the firm announced Monday. Hays assumed his role at the head of the Atlanta-based firm in 2006 and oversaw its recovery from the financial crisis and a national and international expansion that the firm says tripled its size and profitability. With the current election, Hays becomes the longest-serving chairman in firm history, according to Tracie Renfroe, the managing partner for the Houston office. "Robert Hays continues to bring unparalleled strategic vision, innovation, and inspiration for legal excellence," Renfroe said in...

