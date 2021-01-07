NJ Trials Canceled In Pandemic Don't Raise Double Jeopardy

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- New Jersey trials that were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic do not fall under double jeopardy because of the "overriding necessity" for the terminations, a state appeals court recently wrote in a published opinion. A three-judge Appellate Division panel said in its Dec. 31 opinion the pandemic "positively and decidedly" was reason enough for Superior Court Judge Christopher R. Kazlau to declare a mistrial in October after it was put on hold for months when the New Jersey Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in March. The panel recognized the uncommon circumstances of the pandemic. "It is undisputed that these particular...

