Health Care Co. Appeals Contract Terminations To 6th Circ.

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- ProMedica Health System Inc. asked the Sixth Circuit to review an Ohio federal court's injunction order barring it from terminating insurance contracts with rival St. Luke's Hospital in Ohio and the hospital's physicians group Monday, after the lower court concluded ProMedica's actions would likely be anti-competitive. ProMedica requested that the appeals court review U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary's late December decision enjoining it from terminating its commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage contracts with St. Luke's and the hospital's WellCare physicians group in early January. In the December order, Judge Zouhary said ProMedica's termination plan — unveiled after McLaren Health Care Corp....

