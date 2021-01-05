Lenovo Can't Escape Defect Claims Over 2-In-1 Devices

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- Lenovo can't dodge a putative class action claiming it sold defective two-in-one computer devices, a Maryland federal judge has ruled, saying the company's assertions that the devices are good for 25,000 "open-close cycles" is specific enough for consumers to pursue claims of fraudulent concealment. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake on Monday allowed all the claims by plaintiffs Neha Singh of Maryland and Sandra Cox of Missouri to move forward, including alleged violations of Maryland and Missouri consumer fraud statutes, breach of express and implied warranties and fraudulent concealment. Lenovo U.S. Inc. argued to the court that any statements it made...

