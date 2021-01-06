Morgan Stanley Adviser Fights Arbitration In Harassment Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC wealth adviser urged a New Jersey state appeals court to revive her workplace sexual harassment lawsuit, arguing that merely clicking an email containing the company's arbitration agreement didn't amount to unmistakable assent to waive her right to sue. During oral arguments before a two-judge panel, an attorney for Anna Jasicki blasted the financial powerhouse's reliance on metadata indicating she had clicked the email with the arbitration agreement, prompting a "read" status. Jasicki — who claimed her older, male superior's "relentless" pursuit of a romantic relationship with her caused emotional distress and cost her earning opportunities —...

