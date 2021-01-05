DC Circ. Says Feds Likely Shorted Virus Funds For Tribes

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived the Shawnee Tribe's bid to increase its share of billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds, saying the U.S. Department of the Treasury likely underpaid the Shawnee and some other tribes by basing funding on population data that fell far short of their true membership numbers. In its opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a D.C. district court's September dismissal of the suit, saying the judge wrongly found that Treasury's allocation of the funding for tribal governments in Title V of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act wasn't reviewable under the Administrative...

