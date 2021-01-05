Calif. Pot Shops Settle Row Over Union Recognition, Back Pay

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers said it won $75,000 in back pay and union recognition in a settlement with current and former owners of a pair of California dispensaries that allegedly resisted a previously brokered contract as the shops changed hands. The UFCW on Monday said it reached the settlement in mediation after filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Harvest Health and Recreation, High Times Holdings and Have a Heart in April. All three companies will contribute back pay for employees of two Bay Area Have a Heart locations who missed out on union raises since...

