Fed. Circ. Defends 1-Line Orders While OK'ing Amazon's Fees

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday made clear that one-line orders affirming lower court rulings don't show a case was "close, frivolous, or noncontroversial," after agreeing that Amazon deserves more than $700,000 in attorney fees for easily beating an 11-patent infringement suit. The panel said U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady didn't abuse his discretion when finding that Innovation Sciences LLC's case was weak enough to merit fees for Amazon, but it balked at Amazon.com Inc.'s implication that a Rule 36 judgment during an earlier appeal helps prove that weakness. Such judgments state that a decision is "affirmed" without further analysis....

