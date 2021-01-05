DC Circ. Grants Nonprofit Director Redo In Tax Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- The former president of a now-defunct nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., will face a new trial after the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday determined the jury that found her guilty was improperly instructed. The former president of a nonprofit will get a new trial, based on a ruling rendered by the D.C. Circuit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) A three-judge panel found that a lower trial court gave a jury anti-deadlock instructions that improperly influenced the eventual unanimous guilty verdict and conviction of Patricia Driscoll on five counts including wire fraud and tax evasion. Driscoll was the former president of a now-defunct D.C. nonprofit organization...

