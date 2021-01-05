DC Judge May Discipline Atty In Tossed GOP Election Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge rejected as baseless a last-ditch attempt by an attorney representing the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and conservative groups in four other battleground states to block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, emphasizing Monday that the lawyer could also face disciplinary action. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in a scathing seven-page opinion dismissed a preliminary injunction request sought by Minneapolis attorney Erick G. Kaardal of Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson PA on behalf of voter groups and individual voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona — states that Biden won — against Vice President Mike Pence in...

