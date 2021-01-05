Network Rail Must Hand Over Docs For Antitrust Damages Suit

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 7:12 PM GMT) -- A company that vets rail industry vendors is entitled to documents showing Network Rail's spending on supplier contracts as it builds its damages case in the wake of a decision finding the railway network manager violated competition rules, a tribunal ruled Monday. The Competition Appeal Tribunal backed Achilles Information Ltd.'s request for the documents stating what Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd. spent on direct contracts with certain suppliers, along with a production of documents recording communications between Network Rail and certain rail industry buyers. Achilles seeks the documents as it prepares for a trial on damages following a ruling last year by the...

