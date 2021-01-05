Day Pitney Adds Real Estate Partner To Florida Practice

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Day Pitney expanded its Florida real estate practice early in the new year, hiring a new partner for its Miami office on Jan. 1, the firm announced Monday. Sandra M. Ferrera joins the firm as a lateral partner, coming over from her own SMF Law, which she started in April 2015. Ferrera practiced at the boutique firm Meland Russin & Budwick in Miami for 14 years, about half of that time as a real estate partner, prior to founding her own firm. "In my solo practice, I represented banks and a range of investors, owners and developers," Ferrera said in an...

