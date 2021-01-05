Tenn. Manufacturers Not Liable For Asbestos Additions

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that companies that manufactured equipment later fitted with third-party asbestos-containing parts can't be held liable under the state's products liability law for diseases those parts allegedly caused. In a split decision filed Monday, the majority upheld an appeals court decision finding that plantiff Carolyn Coffman couldn't hold the manufacturers liable for mesothelioma her husband developed and died from, which she alleges was a result of working as a mechanic at a Tennessee chemical plant in which he was repeatedly subjected to asbestos from those parts. That's because a plain reading of Tennessee product liability law and state Supreme...

