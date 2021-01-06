Medical Marijuana Investor Suit Punted Back To Trial Court

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court has rebooted a case against a medical marijuana grower brought by a founding member, finding that there was a legitimate question of whether the company impermissibly used member loans as capital contributions and diluted his shares. In remanding the case against cultivator Ieso LLC back to the trial court, the Fourth District panel partially agreed with plaintiff Harris Silver, a founding member of Ieso, who alleged his partners violated the company's operating agreement when they converted debt owed to some members into equity without conducting a vote. Silver filed his derivative action against Ieso and a host...

