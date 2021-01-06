Arnold & Porter Veteran Named Latest Co-Managing Partner

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter announced Tuesday it has appointed one of its investment management practice leaders, who has been with the firm for nearly a decade, to a term as co-managing partner. Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker's new designation became effective Jan. 1 and will last for a two-year period, according to the white-shoe law firm's statement. The San Francisco-based partner will serve alongside fellow co-managing partner Michael Daneker and replace Anne Davis, who the firm said "will return full-time to the practice of law." Fleishhacker joined in 2012 when Howard Rice Nemerovski Canady Falk & Rabkin PC, where she was a director, combined...

