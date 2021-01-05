Evenflo Gets Car Seat Infringement Claims Trimmed

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday cut out some of the infringement claims Evenflo Co. Inc. is facing in a child car seat patent suit brought by a manufacturer for rival baby products company Graco. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said that Evenflo wasn't infringing three claims in a patent owned by Wonderland Switzerland AG and licensed for use in several Graco child car seats. The judge did, however, throw out Evenflo's arguments that its seats didn't infringe claims in two other patents. The three Wonderland patents at issue cover headrests and harnesses on car seats that can be adjusted...

