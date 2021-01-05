Extraction Oil Approved For Ch. 11 Midstream Settlements

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Bankrupt energy driller Extraction Oil & Gas received approval Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for a pair of settlements with midstream contract partners that improve the terms of prepetition contracts and allow for those deals to be assumed in the Chapter 11 case. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Nicholas Adzima of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the settlements resolved pending adversary cases with contract counterparties Platte River Midstream LLC and DCP Operating Company LP and avoided continued fighting over the rejection of those executory contracts. "The settlements reflected in the Rule 9019 motions are fair and advantageous and fall...

