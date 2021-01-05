4th Circ. Won't Restart Ex-UPS Driver's Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday backed UPS' win in a suit from a former driver who claimed the delivery giant punished her for refusing to work on the Sabbath by overloading her truck, saying her case was based entirely on "conjecture." A three-judge panel let stand a decision by U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher to award UPS summary judgment on Khalilah Johnson's claims that the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by retaliating against her for not being able to work after sundown on Fridays. Tuesday's decision said the trial court rightly concluded that Johnson failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS