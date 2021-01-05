New Mexico AG Says Recruiter 'Preyed' On Filipino Teachers

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- New Mexico's attorney general accused a recruitment firm on Tuesday of "preying" on Filipino teachers, saying that through threats of litigation, the company forced "exorbitant" service fees on workers that were nearly four times what other recruiters charged. Attorney General Hector Balderas filed the state court case against Total Teaching Solutions International Inc. and its CEO Janice Bickert, claiming they violated New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act through a slew of business practices, including the purported $15,000 service fees it charged to Filipino teachers placed in public schools. "New Mexico has a critical teacher shortage, and it is vital that recruitment of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS