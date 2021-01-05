NY Legislators Refile Bill To Legalize Cannabis

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- New York lawmakers on Tuesday reintroduced a bill to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, marking the fifth such attempt to regulate adult-use cannabis in the Empire State. The bill, S.B. 854, was introduced by state Sen. Liz Krueger, D.-Manhattan, who has long been a leading champion of cannabis reform in Albany, and has 18 co-sponsors, representing nearly one-third of the lawmakers in the chamber. Although the text of the bill is identical to the one that failed to pass in the last session, lawmakers are facing new pressure after neighboring New Jersey voted in November to legalize adult-use cannabis and after...

