IRS Allows Partnership Transition Relief In Biz Interest Regs

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service provided transition relief for partnerships that relied on previously released proposed regulations regarding business interest deductibility, the agency said Tuesday in a tranche of final regulations. Final regulations from the IRS address provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which changed Section 163(j) in regard to the deduction for net business interest expenses. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Passive partners in partnerships that engaged in trading activity may deduct the amount of excess business interest expense assigned to them for tax years ending before the final regulations were adopted, per Internal Revenue Code Section 163(j), the agency said. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS