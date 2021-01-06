DTE Can't Escape Dilapidated Power Plant Row, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- DTE Energy must face claims it directed a subsidiary to let a power plant on leased land fall into disrepair after the Sixth Circuit revived claims brought by the landowner, finding enough evidence was submitted to support piercing the corporate veil under Michigan law. The unanimous, published opinion reverses a lower court order that allowed DTE Energy Services Inc. to avoid being held financially liable for the damage its subsidiary allegedly caused to leased land by neglecting and abandoning a power plant to the point that the facility contaminated the surrounding area. Tuesday's decision means DTE must fight the suit brought...

