DOT Unfair Practices Rule Adds Clarity To Airline Regulation

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation recently issued important new regulations codifying specific criteria for interpreting its fundamental regulatory authority under Title 49 of the U.S. Code, Section 41712, to prohibit airlines from engaging in unfair or deceptive practices.[1] The DOT's stated purpose in adopting these regulations was to provide "greater clarity and certainty about [the DOT's] interpretation of unfair or deceptive practices and process for making such determinations in the context of aviation consumer protection rulemaking and enforcement actions."[2] The department asserted that the regulations would provide needed transparency to regulated airlines.[3] This DOT action attracted criticism as a lobbied-for parting gift...

