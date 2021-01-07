ExxonMobil Aims To Sink 2nd Circ. Appeal Of $25M Award

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil Oil Corp. is asking the Second Circuit to reject an appeal from TIG Insurance Co. over a $25 million arbitration award for coverage of groundwater contamination lawsuits, saying the arbitration process is backed by the policy. In the brief filed Tuesday, ExxonMobil added that the award of pre- and post-judgment interest was well within the purview of the New York federal court that approved the arbitration award. TIG's appeal argues that the policy language requires both parties to agree to arbitration, but ExxonMobil told the circuit court that it is misconstruing a clause of the contract that provides two ways...

