FNB Investors Want Atty Fees For Getting Back CEO Bonus

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- A pair of investors in Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp. want the company to pay their attorney fees for allegedly getting the bank to enforce a limit on its CEO's stock awards, which they say led to the return of $1.2 million worth of shares to the company. Lanny and Georgia Rodgers told a Pennsylvania state court that FNB had offered President and CEO Vincent Delie Jr. up to 397,705 equity shares of the company in 2018 if he remained and met certain performance metrics, in violation of the company incentive compensation plan's annual cap of 300,000 shares for employees. After the couple...

